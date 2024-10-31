How to open the Warden Vault in Dragon Age Veilguard

The abandoned Grey Warden fortress on the Rivain Coast in Dragon Age: Veilguard hides a tantalising secret. Hidden deep under the stronghold is a Grey Warden Vault containing unique and powerful equipment that could help Rook turn the tide against the Blighted Elven gods threatening all of Thedas.

But, not ones to give up their treasures lightly, the Grey Wardens have sealed their vault with a series of esoteric mechanisms which have been further twisted by the vengeful spirits of the people who met an untimely end inside the fort.

So you can claim the riches of the Grey Warden vault for yourself, here’s what you need to do.

How to open the Grey Warden Vault in Dragon Age: Veilguard

As you explore the Grey Warden fortress on the Rivain Coast, either by stumbling on one of the mechanisms or the sealed vault door in the basement, you get the quest to open the Grey Warden vault.

You find the first seal upstairs, on the level overlooking the main chamber. This is accessed via the stone staircase on the outside of the fortress.

To open the seal, turn around from the locked door and go back outside. Under the staircase you should find a storage room filled with boxes and a cart.

Here you find three shields with three torches. Light the middle, then the left, then the right, then go back to the locked door, where you’ll be able to pull the lever to the first vault seal.

Next, at the second quest marker, interact with the skeleton.

The spirit will go through the wall and you need to follow it outside and over to another skeleton strewn among the ruins.

Finally, the spirit jumps to a third skeleton at the front of the fort.

Now go into the main fortress and the spirit will open a secret room at the back of the main hall with another sigil lock you can now open.

Make your way to the third marker and use Taash to spit fire at the pot above you and drop a ladder.

At the top, grab the wisp, then go back down the ladder and through the door on your left.

Take an immediate left, then use Taash to melt the crystals in front of you. The wisp will open the door at the end of the passageway, granting you access to the final seal.

Now it’s time to claim the spoils of your effort! Go to the main, long room of the fortress and take the stairs down to the basement on one side. Open the freshly unsealed door and you can collect the valuable petrified Dragon’s Egg and three giant chests. For me they contained some armor for Taash, a primary weapon and a unique ring, but these rewards will vary based on your starting class.