How to solve the Lighthouse statue puzzle in DA:Veilguard

As Rook explores their mysterious new home of The Lighthouse in Dragon Age: Veilguard, they find secrets and puzzles around almost every corner.

Out in the Courtyard, dotted around the floating platforms and buildings, they discover some conspicuous rotating statues and an intriguing note behind the Workshop hinting at their hidden utility.

If they can make “three pairings meet face-to-face” then a secret passageway will be revealed somewhere in the Lighthouse. Determined to learn more about their Fade-touched surroundings, Rook sets off to find the answer.

Given you’re just finding your feet in The Lighthouse and Dragon Age: Veilguard in general, here’s everything you need to do to follow the Mysterious Note and solve the Lighthouse Statue puzzle.

How to solve the Lighthouse statue puzzle in Dragon Age: Veilguard

There are three sets of rotating statues hidden around the Courtyard of the Lighthouse.

First, climb the stairs next to the entrance to the main Lighthouse’s interior. At the top of the stairs, there’s a landing overlooking the rest of the Courtyard.

Rotate the two statues you find her so they face each other. You do this by interacting with the handle at its base. This is the easiest set of statues to track down since they’re the closest together.

Next, go behind the Workshop on the left-hand side of the Courtyard. There’s another statue here that you need to turn so it faces the statue behind the Study below you.

Now head over to the Study and take the floating path down underneath the building.

This will lead to the corresponding statue which you can turn back to face the Workshop.

Finally, you can turn your attention to the trickiest set of statues.

Go to the southern side of the Dining Hall and you should find another statue there with no obvious partner. Rotate this so that it faces up towards the main building at the top of the Lighthouse.

Next, go back towards the main building and go up the stairs in front of you.

There’s one more final statue here that you can turn to face back towards the Dining Hall.

With all the statues in the right position, Rook will audibly remark out something changing in the vicinity. Go into the main Lighthouse building, where you find the library where you often hold court with your companions between story missions.

On your right, three lights will be illuminated around the circular passage in the wall, which will now automatically open when you approach it.

This leads to the Music Room, where you find gold, materials and a codex entry which gives you an XP boost. Your work is done for now, but remember that this room is here - more puzzles will appear here later in your adventure!

But now you're more familiar with your surroundings, it's time to get started romancing your companions!