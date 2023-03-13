If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FIGHT!

These classic PlayStation games are getting a major upgrade

This fan-made patch makes online play way better for you retro heads.

Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on
Tekken 2 Paul face

A community-created update to PC emulation services has made several classic PlayStation games like Tekken, Bloody Roar, and Rival Schools excellent to play online.

Heat on Twitter publically unveiled the update, which adds GGPO netcode to a selection of beloved PlayStation fighting games, lowering the lag between players considerably. In basic terms, you and your friends can play online with hardly-noticable lag.

Speaking of Tekken, check out this recent trailer for Tekken 8!

In addition, Heat announced that they were working with other programmers to make PSX emulation available on Fightcade, a popular service for playing retro titles online. This would allow these games to become widely available to average players, rather than those willing to download these games individually via Github. However, there is no concrete date for that yet.

These sorts of community projects are hugely important for those who retain that love for the classics. Over time, a lot of older games fall out of favour with their developers and publishers who leave them to lie due to a lack of profitability. Sure, we're not going to see Fortnite numbers from these community revivals or netcode projects, but for the sake of preserving these experiences it's good to have around.

Which classic game would you like to see similar treatment for? Let us know below! For more PlayStation articles, check out our pieces on the PS5 selling over 30 million units worldwide, as well as Sony presupposes Microsoft could intentionally release an unoptimized version of Call of Duty on PlayStation.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch