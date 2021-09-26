Netflix announces The Witcher Season 3, a new Witcher anime movie, and more

It's been about a year since we first heard that The Witcher might be getting renewed for a third season, and Netflix has finally confirmed it: Henry Cavill's Geralt will be gracing your screens again once Season 2 is over.

It's a good time to be a Witcher fan; at Netflix's Tudum fan event, the streaming giant announced a whole slate of upcoming Witcher content – including another anime movie, and (oddly) a series dedicated to a younger audience.

The timing is, admittedly, a little odd; Season 2 of The Witcher has yet to air, so announcing another one now seems a strange tactic. Luckily, we don't have too much longer to wait for new fantasy escapades, the long-awaited Season 2 will premiere on the service on December 17. If you want to learn more about the upcoming season, you can check out the opening scene of Season 2, or read some updated information about the characters that have been recast since Season 1.

The newly-announced animated movie will be a follow-on from The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which released earlier this year. The movie is something of a prequel to the live action series, set years before Geralt's exploits. Not too much more is known about this anime sequel just yet, but you can catch some hints about it in the compilation trailer embedded below.

There's also a little more information about The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set to be a big-budget project that predates the most famous Witcher (Geralt, of course) by over a thousand years.

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one," reads a blurb for the project.

Check out the trailer below.

Last but not least, there's the most interesting Netflix announcement yet: the company announced a new “fun filled” Witcher series for kids and families — though beyond that, very little is known about the series. Quite how Netflix will make a series known for its mature tone and gore work for kids remains to be seen.