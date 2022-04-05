The Witcher is getting an official cookbook featuring 80 recipes

The Witcher fans will be pleased to know there is a cookbook in the works with dishes inspired by the video game series.

The cookbook contains 80 recipes that feature everything from "hearty tavern fare" to fortifying drinks.

Here's the description: "Take a culinary journey through the fantastical world of The Witcher with thoughtfully imagined, flavorful recipes inspired by The Witcher's expansive settings, characters, and lore. In this beautifully photographed cookbook, Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka, the creators of fan-favorite food blogs Nerds’ Kitchen and Witcher Kitchen, share their meticulously-researched, immersive recipes that give fans a taste of the distinct flavors a witcher might sample as he travels the countryside in search of monsters to slay and coin to earn."

The dishes promise to "celebrate local and seasonal ingredients" from the culinary map of the Continent. This includes recipes from White Orchard, Velen, Oxenfurt, Novigrad, Skellige, Toussaint, Beauclair, Kaer Morhen, and more.

The book is currently available for pre-order, and will normally run you $35 (£26.65) but it is currently being offered at a discount for $31.50 (£22.79). It will be released on October 25.