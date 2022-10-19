The Sims 4 base game is now free to play on all platforms, how to claim

It’s been almost a decade of The Sims 4, and most fans are yet to tire of the simulation game. During the Behind the Sims Summit on October 18, the title went free to play across all platforms. Now, The Sims 4 has had its fair share of free weekends or ‘free on Origin’ offers, but this appears to be it for the game.

Still yet to watch the Behind the Sims Summit? Catch up right here.

Developer, Maxis, didn’t leave us with just that, though. They also revealed what’s next for the series and gave fans a brief glimpse at Project Rene; the next step for The Sims’ universe. Project Rene is a few years off yet, so in the meantime, Maxis has appeased the masses by finally making The Sims 4 free to play.

So, how do you go about claiming The Sims 4 now that it’s free? Do you have to install it through Origin? Fortunately for you, there are no requirements like that this time around.

You can simply hop on Steam, Origin, or the EA App and search for The Sims 4. Then, you’ll be able to install it with no issue whatsoever. If you happen to be playing the game on console, you simply need to log in to the store of your choice and install it from there. No fancy claiming rituals or a specific launcher necessary. It’s as simple as that.

It’s also worth noting that if you do happen to install the game via EA Play, you can specifically install The Sims 4 EA Play Edition. This edition of the game includes the Get to Work expansion for free! As for the rest of the expansions, packs, and kits, you’re going to want to save your money or become a pirate, because there’s a lot of them and these sadly won’t be going free to play.

That said, there’s still plenty to be getting on with in The Sims 4 without the need for expansion packs. Although, if you do consider any, Cats & Dogs is obviously great, and Seasons is another personal favourite; seeing Winter across The Sims is surprisingly pleasant.