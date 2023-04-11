If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
The original LittleBigPlanet developer is working on a brand-new game

As a result, Media Molecule had discontinued service for Dreams.

Kelsey Raynor
The developer behind the wonderful LittleBigPlanet, Media Molecule, has announced that it is working on a new game. The developer has also announced that it’ll be discontinuing service for the innovative and collaborative title, Dreams, on September 1, 2023.

If you missed it, you can view thr trailer for Dreams here.

For those who are fans of Dreams, you’ll still be able to access, create, and share Dreams following the service being discontinued. You’ll still even be able to buy it after service ends. There will, however, no longer be any new updates or content brought to the game, including community events such as the Impy Awards.

Dreams will be migrated to a new server, which has allowed developer, Media Molecule, to make some much-needed changes and ensure the stability of the game in future; this will arrive in late May. A full list of all the changes coming alongside the server migration can be found in a post shared to the Dreams website.

All in all, players will be able to delete creations (rather than archive), will have an easier time publishing creations, and prize bubbles will be removed. April 2023 will also host the last Community Jam for Dreams, and some specific quests and trophies will be removed. There are more changes for players to anticipate, too, including the removal of Twitch integration.

With Dreams service being discontinued, and a new project in the works; what does this all mean for Media Molecule? Well, the developer states that it is continuing to, “work on joyful, playful, innovative experiences,” and whilst there has always been the desire to expand on Dreams, “we were not able to define a sustainable path.”

As for its new project, Media Molecule isn’t willing to share any details just yet, but has confirmed it will not be Dreams 2, or a title that is a part of the Dreams IP. It has also said it is “incredibly excited for what will come next.”

Dreams is still currently available on PlayStation 4. Here’s to hoping that Media Molecule’s next title will take on more platforms, as its distinct, charming games certainly deserve to be appreciated by as many folk as possible.

