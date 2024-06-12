Stop what you're doing everyone: the first Paddington 3 trailer is here

I'm sorry if you were busy doing something else, but you need to drop it, and watch the trailer for Paddington in Peru right now.

As we all know, Paddington is one of the best movies ever made. Despite all previous conceptions over sequels, Paddington 2 then went on to become one of the other best movies ever made. If you think they have any flaws, well, you'd be wrong and you should maybe talk to someone about that. And now, a whole seven years after the second film was released, we're finally getting a third instalment, Paddington in Peru. This time around, the titular marmalade sandwich loving bear is, unsurprisingly, off to Peru to visit his Aunt Lucy, along with the entire Brown Family, and the first trailer for the threequel is available to watch now.

Of course, things are never quite that simple with Paddington, as when he arrives in Peru he discovers that his Aunt Lucy has gone on some kind of quest. In turn, he sets off to find her, again the Browns coming for the chaotic ride. While it is exciting to get more Paddington, there are some changes to make note of. For one, director of the first two Paul King didn't return for this third entry, as he was off directing Wonka. He's replaced by Dougal Wilson, who's making his feature film directorial debut with this one (though you might know him from his work on various music videos like Year 3000 for Busted or Life in Technicolor II by Coldplay).

You'll also notice some differences in the cast too - Emily Mortimer replaces Sally Hawkins in the role of Mrs. Brown (Hawkins said in a statement last year that "it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another" regarding the role). The rest of the cast remains the same though, with Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin all returning to their respective roles, and of course both Imelda Staunton is back as Aunt Lucy, and Ben Wishaw as Paddington. Olivia Coleman and Antonio Banderas have also both joined the cast too.

The only bad news is that you've still got a few months to wait until it's out, as the film is set to arrive in cinemas November 8.