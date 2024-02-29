If you're an early '90s kid or slightly older, The Crow probably holds a special place in your movie-loving heart. Therefore, you might have strong opinions about the upcoming remake led by Bill Skarsgård, which is more of a new interpretation of James O'Barr's comic books.

Via Vanity Fair, Lionsgate has released three first-look images (check them out through the link) of the long-in-development movie, which must be one of Hollywood's most troubled projects in recent memory. The photos are all about Skarsgård in the titular role, though we also get a look at FKA twigs as Shelly Webster, Eric Draven's soon-to-be-dead girlfriend.

Yes, this version of The Crow already looks quite different from Alex Proyas' take on the iconic character as played by the late Brandon Lee. But that was to be expected about a new adaptation that arrives 30 years after the original (let's ignore the follow-ups); the 1990s were an entirely disparate era with a unique set of aesthetic sensibilities and cultural icons. This is a Crow for a new generation. That said, Eric Draven's new look doesn't feel entirely 2020s.

According to director Rupert Sanders (live-action Ghost in the Shell): "That look was me in the ’90s when we were squat-raving in London, [mixed with some modern influences] like Post Malone and Lil Peep." Indeed, there's an underground '90s sensibility to the look that puts notable distance between Skarsgård's Eric Draven and Brandon Lee's more 'mainstream gothic' facade. But at the same time, he reminds us of Jared Leto's Joker in Suicide Squad (2016) and Florida's own edgy nutso. From that perspective, it already feels a bit outdated if the vibes are the main selling point.

The Crow (2024) is already fighting an uphill battle, as diehards of the original movie find the very idea of messing with the concept 'insulting' to the tragedy surrounding that fateful production, but let's not forget all the half-assed sequels already tarnished its legacy. Whether you're interested or not, expect to read plenty of takes about the movie when it releases in theaters on June 7, 2024.