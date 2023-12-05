It turns out some of the wilder characters in the GTA6 trailer are real

The GTA 6 trailer is out, blowing past YouTube records and giving us our first real look at both the protagonist of the upcoming crime RPG and Vice City, the playground in which we'll be able to cause havoc in. It's a nice and short tone setting trailer, with plenty of powerful imagery that helps get the tone across. However, some of that imagery isn't as fictional as you may assume.

As a matter of fact, certain figures we see in the game appear to be references to various real-life people who have been captured and spread online. Pure Floridians, packed with all the character and uniqueness that has blessed the US state for years now.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For example, a certain man with a face full of tattoos may have caught your eye for the brief second he was on screen. Fans online have spotted a striking similarity to a real-life man dubbed "Florida 'Joker'" by Local3news back in 2018. Not quite enough for you? There's also the lady dual-wielding hammers caught on camera - also caught and compared to a real person by fans on Reddit.

Aside from being cool easter eggs, why is this important? I mean seriously - why is it a good thing that Rockstar Games pulls from real-world absurdity as inspiration for its own take on American excess? Well, it all has to feel real. Not a one-to-one replica, but close enough to real wild stuff we see in our day-to-day so that immersion is possible.

It also allows Rockstar to create a characature of Miami - the real-world city that Vice City is based on - that matches the modern day. Back when Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto: Vice City back in 2003, the game reflected a message that matched a depiction of 2003 Miami, Palm trees, neon lights, and Miami Vice sleeze that people know and could relate to. Florida these days is known as much for the high-rolling big money culture in Miami as it is for the bizzare and outright comical craziness that occurs in wider Florida.

We live in a world blessed - or cursed - by Florida man. A legendary character who roams the streets of Florida possessing folk to get up to no good. The internet has taken to creating AI images of huge shirtless dudes kicking crocodiles over slices of pizza in what may be the ultimate representation of Florida culture. Florida has changed, and it's clear from the new trailer that Rockstar's depiction of the region has changed to. We can't wait to see more.

What were your thoughts on the trailer? Have you seen any other references in it? Let us know below!