The Boys Season 4 trailer shows a world on the brink

Amazon Prime Video showed the first look at The Boys Season 4 at the comic convention CCXP.

In Season Four, antagonist and secret supe Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the influence of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

The Boys – Season 4 Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Meanwhile, Billy Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The team, fed up with his lies, have to find a way to work with Butcher to save the world before it’s too late.

If you are unfamiliar with the show, it's a take on what happens when superheroes become celebrities and are as influential as politicians. Basically revered as Gods, they tend to abuse their superpowers. It's up to the anti-supe group, and vigilantes, The Boys, to expose the truth about The Seven, a group of superheroes owned and managed by Vought International.

Actually, at the start of Season 4, there are only three superheroes part of the Seven left, as five are dead and three have retired. Now, if those numbers seem off, it's due other supes replacing members of The Seven who died or those who left the group. Or something like that.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan into the fold.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Season 4 of the Emmy-nominated hit drama series will air on Prime Video in 2024.