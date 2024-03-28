The best action RPG you never played is getting a sequel

Yes this is real. No you're not imagining things. Another Hellgate game is in development, with the original Hellgate London lead Bill Roper at the helm. Hellgate Redemption is coming - built in Unreal Engine 5 for PC and consoles. No release date yet, of course. All we have for now is this mic-drop announcement to scratch our heads over.

In development at Lunacy games, which was only recently founded by a collection of industry vets, is also making a wild west survival RPG alongside their new Hellgate title. However, judging by the official announcement for Hellgate Redemption and Roper's own history with the IP, it's this game that's closest to his heart.

Roper states, "I’ve dreamed of returning to the franchise we created back in 2007 for many, many years, I’ve always felt I had unfinished business with the Hellgate IP, which is why our codename for the project is Hellgate: Redemption."

In order to make this game, Lunacy Games have partnered with HanbitSoft Inc. They're a Korean publisher, typically known for a variety of MMOs and mobile titles, including the Hellgate London Steam re-release and Hellgate VR. They're probably not a publisher you're too familiar with. But hey, if they're willing to give Lunacy Games the money and freedom they need to make a proper good Hellgate sequel maybe this'll put them on the map somewhat.

Frankly I'll give £10 to anyone out there who can provide evidence they had a new Hellgate game on their 2024 prediction sheet. Hellgate London was mint, mate. When it first came out, the worldbuilding and approach to the looter shooter genre (before that was even really a thing by the way) was fantastic. It tragically didn't really catch on, with updates being unable to keep the studio responsible alive and kicking past 2008. However, it would be genuinely interesting to see how a Hellgate game would stand out in an era where a lot of its unique quirks are now commonplace.

I, for one, am very excited to see more. I don't believe a new Hellgate game will totally flip the industry on its head, but it's a killer IP and I do think it deserves a second chance at life. The official announcement also states the game will be staying true to style and genre of the original, albeit with evolutions based on current industry trends, so I'm keen to see what they've got in store.

Let us know what you think about all this: are you keen on Hellgate Redemption? If so, let us know why. And while you're doing that, go ahead and watch some of those cineamtic trailers again - they hold up surprisingly well!