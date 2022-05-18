Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown PS4 and Xbox One versions canceled, game delayed to 2023

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has not only been delayed into 2023, but the PS4 and Xbox One versions have also been canceled.

According to Nacon, the delay will allow KT Racing to make it "the most polished gaming experience in the franchise" by spending more time on its development.

KT Racing will also use the extra development time to optimize the game and to get players more involved. The plan is to schedule closed betas which will allow the team to gather feedback to keep improving the game's quality until it releases.

As far as nixing the current-gen versions is concerned, the studio said its goal is to make the most of the technology in the latest consoles which will maximize the overall quality of the game.

As previously announced, the racer takes place in Hong Kong and promises to retain the “DNA of the series,” based on a love of “beautiful cars and the joy of driving around a luxurious island world recreated at 1:1 scale.” The game will also go further and offer new experiences and contain all Hong Kong has to offer with 550km of roads in a "no-limits playground where the fun never ends."

In it, you will be competing against others in the Solar Crown competition, contested by wealthy enthusiasts of luxury cars. Two visions of luxury have emerged in the city and two clans have formed: the Streets and the Sharps.

Each clan wants to impose its style on the city, and you will choose which to align yourself with to "help to champion its lifestyle." Each clan has a headquarters for gathering where you can celebrate victories and find new missions.

The Streets, whose culture has a more underground vibe, gather in an old building they have taken over for the Solar Crown competition. It is located in the industrial district of Wan Chai in the northern-central part of the island.

As for the Sharps, they have taken over the top floor and balcony of a luxury building in the Western District.

Each HQ has a "public" area that can be accessed by all players, whether a Street or Sharp, but there is also a VIP area only open to clan members who have "proved their allegiance."

Originally slated for September 22, the game will be released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.