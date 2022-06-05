Don't Nod's Tell Me Why is free on Xbox this month for Pride

Don't Nod's episodic adventure game Tell Me Why is free for the entire month of June to celebrate pride.

As announced on the official Xbox site, Tell Me Why is available to download for free on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Xbox to celebrate pride month this June. If you haven't played it before, Tell Me Why features twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan as they "use their special bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood," as described on the game's official Xbox page.

"Tell Me Why, the award-winning narrative adventure from Dontnod Entertainment and Xbox Publishing, will be available for free on Xbox consoles, the Microsoft Store, and Steam for the entire month of June 2022," reads the announcement.

"To acknowledge that this year has seen a sharp rise in anti-trans sentiment in the United States, Xbox Publishing is accompanying the free period with donations of $25,000 each to Transgender Law Center and Trans Lifeline, two non-profit organizations offering resources and support to trans, non-binary, and genderqueer people."

The post also announced that Xbox Publishing will be hosting a livestream on its Twitch account on June 23 to fundraise for Trans Lifeline.

This isn't actually the first time Tell Me Why has been made available for free on Xbox, as it was made free for pride in 2021 as well.

A range of other announcements were made as part of the Xbox post celebrating pride too. For one, Microsoft is donating a total of $170,000 to LGBTQIA+ nonprofits, including UK based charity Mermaids.

There was a new controller shown off too made up of various LGBTQIA+ flags which will probably catch people's attention with its striking design.

And games that feature queer characters or were made by queer developers such as No Longer Home, Unsighted, and Hades are being highlighted too.