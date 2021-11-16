Target Black Friday 2021 deals include buy two get one free games

Target is holding its annual buy two get one free special on video games this year. There are tons of titles to choose from, and you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to save some money.

Games part of this deal include, but are not limited to: Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Marvel’s Avengers, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Demon’s Souls Remake, Marvel Super Heroes 2, The Last of Us: Part 2, Madden NFL 22, MLB The Show 21, GTA 5, Mortal Kombat 11, It Takes Two, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Monster Hunter Stories 2.

There are 28 pages worth of games to look through, so head through the link and pick some out.

With gaming headsets, there are some decent deals, and some less than stellar deals available.

There’s the Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Gaming Headset for $10 off at $69.95, the Astro Gaming A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for $10 off at $49.99, the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset for PC/Nintendo Switch for $20 off at $79.99, and then there’s the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless PC Gaming Headset for $179.99 instead of $199.99.

Some aren’t marked down as much, such as the Razer Kraken Competitive Gaming Headset with Noise Cancelling Microphone at only $8 off for $71.99, and the Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset is only $7 off at $142.99. If you are in the market for a headset, be sure to shop around because you might find some better deals elsewhere. You should also check out our page on the Best Black Friday 2021 Gaming Headset Deals.

While not really known as a great place to purchase mice, there are a few on sale through Target. The three biggest deals are the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - Ultra-Lightweight, and the Razer Viper 8 KHz Ambidextrous.

If you play games on Android, you can grab the Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller for Android which is on sale for $75 and normally $150.

Those in the market for a new television to play brand new games on, some of the higher ends like LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio are anywhere from $20 - $100 off depending. The majority seem to have close to $100 off, so you will just need to go through the list. Again, some of these deals aren't quite great, so shop around.

Looking for a soundbar to go with your TV? You can grab the Samsung HW-A450 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio for 26% off, or the Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar with 290W with Wireless Sub for 10% off. There’s also the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Sound Bar for 32% off at $129.99 and the Vizio V-Series 5.1 Sound Bar for 20% off at 199.99

Be sure to keep track of all the best deals heading your way by bookmarking the front page, which you should have done already. We currently have pages on the Best Black Friday 2021 deals for SSDs and HDDs on Amazon UK, there's one on Best Black Friday 2021 Gaming Chairs, here's information on the Best Black Friday 2021 VR Headset Deals, anf finally, here's a taste of some the Black Friday 2021 deals at Meijer.