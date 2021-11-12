Meijer Black Friday 2021 deals include buy one get free games

Black Friday 2021 is fast apporaching, and retailers have started releasing early looks at their sales fliers, and Meijer is just one of many.

Through this particular retailer, in the games department, select newer titles will be on sale and some older titles are in the buy one get one free category.

Some of the newer titles which you can save money on include the following: FIFA 22, NHL 22, Madden 22, Guardians of the Galaxy, Just Dance 2022, and Sackboy A Big Adventure. These titles will start at $29.99, which will save you anywhere from $20-$30 depending.

You can also save $20 off by paying only $39.99 for select videogames such as Far Cry 6, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link's Awakening, Paper Mario: Origami King, and Splatoon 2.

When it comes to buy one get one free, you will need to purchase a game of equal or lesser value. So, say for instance one game is $29.99 and the other is $9.99, the free game will be the least expensive of the two.

Titles that are part of this offer are a bit older and include Far Cry 5, Battlefield 1, LEGO Avengers, God of War 3 Remastered, Sonic Mania, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, UFC 3, Carnival Games, and Monopoly.

Buying select games will also provide you with a nice $10 off coupon to use on your next visit to the store when you spend between $29.99 and $69.99.

These titles include: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Cyberpunk 2077, Battlefield 2042, Metroid Dread, and Mario Party Superstars.

When it comes to accessories, the PS5 DualSense controller doesn't appear to be on sale, and it will run you between $69.99 and $74.99 depending on the color, it seems. The Switch Joy-Con controller also won't be on sale, going by the flier, so you may want to do some shopping around if you are in the market for either. But, in the accessories department, you can grab a Turtle Beach Recon 50 headset for $5 off at $24.99 or the Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset for $15 off at $44.99.

Are you in the market for something to play your games on? Then you should have a look at Meijer's TV deals.

There's the Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K QLED TV for $450 off at $849.99. You can also take $230 off the Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV and pay $569.99, and then there's the Samsung 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV for $479.99 which is $170 off the normal price.

Other TV deals include the VIZIO 65-inch Smart 4K UHD for $549.99 which is a savings of $150. Meijer also has five different LG TVs on sale, and you get the massive 75-inch Smart 4K UDH HDR set for $250 off the normal price at $849.99 or grab the 65-inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV for $729.99 which is $450 off the usual price plus you get coupon for $50 off your next in-store purchase.

Of course, with a new TV and new games you will want things to sound splendid. That's where soundbars come in. Samsung's A50M 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Audio, and Bluetooth support is on sale for $179.99 instead of the usual $199.99.

Or you could instead go for the VIZIO V Series 5.1 Home Theater Soundbar which comes with a subwoofer and two surround sound speakers. Optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio 5.1, the system features a 96dB sound pressure level and 50Hz-20kHz frequency range along with virtualized 3D sound - plus the system supports Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant devices through the soundbar when using a dedicated 3.5 Aux or Persistent Bluetooth connection.

So, that's what's going on with Meijer this year for Black Friday week. You should have a look at the entire flier on the official website for more information. And as always, no matter how great a deal sounds, shop around before committing. Otherwise, you will never know if another retailer could have saved you an extra buck or two on your purchase.