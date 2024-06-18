Super Mario Party Jamboree features the most minigames yet - coming October 17

Get ready to absolutely ruin an evening with your friends, as a brand-new Mario Party game has just been announced at the Nintendo Direct. Super Mario Party Jamboree is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch this year, on October 17.

The reveal, which you can watch yourself down below, shows off a bit of the new gameplay we can expect, switching between the new maps and minigames available. It looks pretty good - the exact kind of package you'd expect from this long-lasting series.

🎉 Get ready for the biggest #MarioParty yet – with new boards and more minigames than ever before! Invite family and friends over for Super Mario Party Jamboree, coming to #NintendoSwitch Oct 17th.#NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/6tJzMgpl9z — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 18, 2024

The game will have more mini-games than any prior entry in the series at over 110, and will feature several new maps with unique mechanics tied to them. In short, it's set to be a proper package form the Mario Party enjoyers out there, full with all manner of catch-up mechanics, casual fun, and devestating clutch victories that'll have you fuming for days.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Let us know if this is soemthing you'll be picking up below!