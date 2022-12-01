Summer Game Fest returns for its fourth year on June 8, 2023

Summer Game Fest will return for the fourth year with a live kickoff show on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

For the first time, the show's world premieres, live gameplay demos, and announcements will take place in front of a live audience at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

The show will be streamed live across all major streaming platforms including YouTube and Twitch. Tickets to attend Summer Game Fest 2023 will be available to purchase in early 2023.

"Over the past three years, Summer Game Fest has cultivated an incredible community around the world through our digital-first events, and we’re thrilled to invite thousands of fans to experience the SGF show in person for the first time in 2023,” said Geoff Keighley, curator, and host.

"In keeping with tradition, we’ll have tons of exciting announcements from the developers that are pushing the games industry forward, and will once again highlight other publisher digital events, demos, and more surprises to be announced in the coming months."

The full lineup of Summer Game Fest 2023 participants and activities will be announced in the new year.

Meanwhile, tune into The Game Awards next week on December 8 at 7.30pm ET/ 12.30am UK across various platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok Live, and Instagram Live.

Last year, the awards show was held on December 9 and saw It Takes Two walk off with Game of the Year and two other awards. Of the lot nominated, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 lead the pack.

This year, God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Stray are up for Game of the Year. The most nominations went to God of War Ragnarok with ten total, followed by Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West with seven each.

As usual, we will be covering the show live when December 8 rolls around, so mark it on your calendars and plan to hang out with us for the duration.