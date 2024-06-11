Suicide Squad Isekai is coming to Max and Hulu, and a lot sooner than you'd think

Suicide Squad Isekai, the upcoming anime that promises to put Harley Quinn and co in an alternate fantasy universe, finally has a release date.

So far, this year hasn't been particularly good for Suicide Squad as an IP, given that Warner Bros. has reportedly taken a $200 million hit with Rocksteady's Kill the Justice League. It's not necessarily all bad, though, as Warner Bros. Japan has finally confirmed that Suicide Squad Isekai will be out later this month, with a three episode premiere on June 27. The series was announced last year, so the release date isn't all that surprising, though it is a touch surprising that it's been announced so close to the premiere date. But hey, don't look a gift horse in the mouth as they say!

#SuicideSquadISEKAI will be premiering on...

Max and Hulu in the United States✨



⌛Watch the first 3 episode premiere on June 27🔥



For territories out side of the U.S.

Watch on...

☆France: ADN

☆Southeast Asia, Taiwan & Hong Kong: HBO GO·

☆Korea: ANIPLUS&LAFTEL and more! pic.twitter.com/xUPNaZOGuo — Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) June 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For those of you over in the US, it's also been confirmed that the series will stream on both Warner Bro.'s own streaming service Max, as well as Hulu. Outside of the US it'll be appearing on a few different streaming services - France can watch it on ADN, Southeast Asia, Taiwan & Hong Kong can check it out on HBO GO, and it'll be available on Aniplus and Laftel in Korea. Oddly there doesn't seem to be any kind of announcement as to where you can watch it anywhere else in the world, or even just the rest of Europe, so keep your eyes peeled if your territory isn't listed here.

Warner Bros. describes the plot for the series: "In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an ISEKAI! With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there’s no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the Suicide Squad as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!"

The series is being produced by Wit Studio, who you'll probably best know as the team behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, and who are also working on this ridiculously weird looking anime about a deer-human hybrid.