I can't even begin to explain to you what this anime featuring a deer-human hybrid from the studio behind Spy x Family is meant to be about

My Deer Friend Nokotan looks like an anime you would think your friend is making up just to tease you, but it is very real, and very wild looking.

How do I explain My Deer Friend Nokotan? Hmm… well, it's about a high schooler. Who is a deer-human hybrid? And there's a school club that wants to eradicate her I guess? Also there are just JPEGs of real deer sometimes, CGI models other times, explosions, oh and a catchy anime as hell theme song. I don't think that really captures it, but you can check out the trailer for yourself below. It's a little bit Pop Team Epic, a little bit Nichijou, but without any concept that it's possible to hold back when it comes to the zaniness of it all.

The official synopsis of the show describes the show with a bit more detail: "Koshi Torako, a high schooler, one day feels something cold hit her face. Looking up, she spots a girl stuck, her antlers tangled in power lines. Helping Shikanoko, antlered and peculiar, turns Torako's life, a model student by appearance only, upside down. Thus begins a tale of a girl (once a delinquent) and another (a deer?), in this Girl Meets Deer adventure!" I don't know if that helps all that much, but hey, when you're in for a ride like this one, you might as well just buckle up and roll with it.

You also don't have to wait all that long to check My Deer Friend Nokotan out, as it's due to release July 7, just over a month away. It comes from Wit Studio, the animation studio behind other popular anime like Spy x Family and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, though this is obviously quite the departure from the usual shows it produces.