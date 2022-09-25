Sucker Punch gets Sly Cooper some merch for his 20th birthday

It might not be a new game, but Sucker Punch has shown off some pretty nice looking merch for Sly Cooper's 20th anniversary.

Sorry to say that the words 'Sly Cooper' and 'announcement' aren't being paired together to reveal a surprise new title, but with the game's 20th anniversary having taken place on September 23, Sucker Punch did have some merch to show off, including a print, a t-shirt, and a plush of everyone's favourite sneaky raccoon.

The print is admittedly incredibly gorgeous, showing a cross section of a building with a tonne of wonderful details and references to the series. At the time of writing both versions of the framed print are currently out of stock on the producer's website (Cook & Becker), as there were a limited number that were signed by artist Dev Madan, but it might be worth keeping an eye on anyway. But it is still available to pick up on the PlayStation Gear store.

You can also pick up the t-shirt from the Gear store too, which features a nice design showing the silhouettes of Sly, Bentley, Murray, and Carmelita Fox.

Plush collector's will probably be delighted by the suitably adorable anniversary plush of Sly, which is being made by Fangamer. You can't pre-order it just yet, but you can sign-up to be notified when it's available, which should be early 2023. And yes, the little plush cane has a magnet that attaches to Sly's hands.

Back in July Sucker Punch did confirm that there is no new game in development at this point in time, as a few rumours had been swirling around suggesting one would be announced for the 20th anniversary. It could be that the source assumed because there was an announcement planned for the anniversary that there would be a game, but either way, we all have the opportunity to get some nice merch now at least.