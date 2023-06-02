Street Fighter 6 World Tour: Tips and advice for Story Mode

World Tour is a bold new direction for Street Fighter – and it’s actually where we’d recommend you start your journey in Street Fighter 6. It’s where you’ll create your avatar to represent yourself online, and also one of the most friendly and clever implementations of a training tool ever to feature in a fighting game.

Street Fighter 6 has no shortage of things to do.

As you might have heard, however, World Tour is very different to your typical fighting game story or campaign. In fact, it’s in a whole different postcode, acting mostly as an RPG where the combat plays out as a traditional 2D fighter. You’ll have to engage with the RPG mechanics to be successful.

That’s one of the reasons it’s a bold step outside of Capcom’s fighting game comfort zone - and one of many reasons we thought it’d be a good idea to put together some Street Fighter 6 World Tour Tips to help you to navigate Metro City - and beyond.

This is an RPG - so don’t be afraid to grind it out

World Tour might be the story mode of a fighting game, but it’s also undoubtedly a role-playing game in spirit. There’s levels, stats, gear to equip - and a hard difficulty curve. You might be able to beat somebody five or ten levels above you if you’re really good at fighting games, but eventually it becomes impossible - your damage output just won’t be enough.

As such, you need to make sure that you’re constantly leveling up. You should engage in fights as often as possible, and complete bonus objectives and side quests. This will help you to keep up with the pacing of the story.

A great way to keep ahead of the curve is to keep an eye on the food shops. They all sell meals that heal, but some meals also have bonus effects. Among these is a general fighter EXP skill boost and a fighting style EXP boost for bonding with the Masters. Both are really handy for leveling up.

For the record, we were Level 59 when we cleared the main campaign - but optional content for the post-game sees you facing off with fighters at Level 90 and beyond.

Food shops don’t just sell meals

Remember that food vendors sell meals not just to heal you, but also consumable items that are really very useful.

Use the L1/R1/Bumper buttons to tab over to a different menu that doesn’t contain instantly-consumed meals, but instead items that you can take away with you.

These items include one-time consumables that give you permanent upgrades, healing and buff items that can be popped mid-battle, and gifts that can be given to the Masters, dating sim style.

Fast Travel Points have to be manually unlocked

A very easy thing to miss, especially if you’re prone to thumbing through tutorial menus at the speed of Chun-Li’s lightning legs, is that World Tour is actually pretty stingy with Fast Travel points. Specifically, you’ll have to unlock each that you want to use.

Keep an eye out for bus stops in Metro City - and when you reach Nayshall, Fast Travel points look identical, except they instead summon Tuk Tuks. In order to unlock a fast travel point on your in-game map, you’ll need to manually walk up to each point in the world and interact with it to turn it on and add it to your map.

Furthermore, some Fast Travel points are unlocked by side quests. Keep an eye out for the NPCs giving out quests dressed in yellow - and remember that once each quest is completed, you still have to manually interact with the bus stop they place into the world to make it a fast travel point.

Examine the bonus conditions of every opponent

Every single opponent that you fight in World Tour will have some sort of bonus attached to them - and satisfying this battle condition allows you to unlock bonuses like additional EXP or items you can use later.

The conditions are simple, like hitting enemies with certain categories of attacks or moves, or using certain mechanics on them. If you see a gold keyhole near the enemy’s health bar in battle, it means they’ve got a particularly good unlock available.

You can view the bonus requirements by pressing Y next to a fighter before you challenge them, or by pausing in-battle. For enemies that aggro towards you, you can of course only see the bonuses by pausing once the battle begins.

Healing and buff items can make the harder battles of World Tour much more palatable - but they’re incredibly expensive to buy from shops. If you consistently win them off smaller, weaker enemies, you’ll have more in your back pocket to take on the big boys.

Clothes Matter - and you should upgrade them regularly

A great deal of the joy of clothing in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour is just down to the aesthetics. This is your avatar and carries over to the online Battle Hub mode, after all. Beyond that, however, clothing also impacts your stats - which makes it a big deal in the progression of World Tour.

Clothes shops update as you progress through the story chapters, unlocking more apparel. Every clothes store in the game also has the option to enhance and upgrade clothing too, however.

In the finest RPG fashion, you upgrade clothes by feeding them other outfits - so just pump the clothes you aren’t ever going to wear into upgrading those that you do plan to wear. There’s also specific upgrade materials that appear as loot for fights and out in the world, which allow you to upgrade more quickly.

If you want to separate how the clothes you’re wearing visually from those you wear for stats, have no fear - that’s a skill tree unlock you’ll be able to nab early on. But, whatever you are wearing for stats should be fully upgraded to maximize your character’s potential.

Don’t forget to give your Masters gifts

Each of the classic Street Fighter characters in SF6 appears in World Tour as a ‘Master’ - someone who stands to teach your avatar their moves, skills, and wisdom. AS you get to know them better, you’ll unlock more moves, artwork, and cool snippets of dialogue revealing deeper personalities and SF lore.

You can level up simply by equipping each character’s style and fighting and winning while using it. But in addition, you can give characters gifts to help speed things along. It’s like Persona, or a dating sim, but with punching.

Each character has different gifts they like and dislike - so experiment! Each shop in the game carries slightly different gifts, and they can also be won from enemies.

Skill Respecs are cheap and easy - and you should use them

As your fighter levels up, you’ll gain access to Skill Points which can be spent in the ‘Skills’ tab of your Status menu. Skills here don’t refer to your actual special moves, but instead to general bonuses that make your character more powerful - boosting health, damage of certain move types, the effectiveness of buffs, and even how much EXP or cash you’ll earn from activities.

There’s five simple skill trees here, with each upgrade formatted as an A/B choice between two options. You shouldn’t agonize too much about what to choose, though - as a respec is surprisingly cheap.

To reset your skills, you simply need to hit Square/X on the skills screen - and then pay in continues. Continues are earned by acquiring 10,000 miles - and you earn miles for pretty much everything you do in World Tour, so you should have them stacked up. By the end of the game, I was sitting on 56 Continues.

In fact, you should consider using the respec to your advantage. If you’re planning to grind, for instance, you may want to pop a respec just to buy skills that maximize your EXP gain - then respec back to your natural choices after the fact.

Basically, the respec has been made easy to access - so you should make use of it.

Yes, you can change your appearance

Since some people in the review period appeared to miss this, it’s worth noting that you can change your appearance after the initial character creation.

To do this, all you need to do is head to the shop that’s marked on your map with a little icon that looks like a human body. It’ll cost you a small amount of Zenny. There’s one off Beat Square in Metro City, and one in the main square of the first area of Nayshall, near a food vendor and clothes store.

For more on Street Fighter 6, have a look at what we thought of the game in our Street Fighter 6 review. In addition, check out how the wifi wars surrounding the game have already begun, and how Street Fighter 6 has managed to KO Mortal Kombat in terms of Steam records.