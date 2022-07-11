Stray's trophy list asks that you channel your inner cat

Let's hope that when July 19 rolls around, you feel like kitten around, because Stray is going to have you channeling your inner cat if you want to achieve all trophies.

The adorable exploration title drops you into the paws of a sheepish, ginger cat who's found themselves lost in a foreign environment full of platforms, puzzles, and robots trying to mimic humans. It's what the developer would call the "perfect playground" for a cat, as discussed in my preview of Stray.

Prepare yourself for the pawesome adventure with the trailer for Stray.

Recently, and just over a week before Stray's launch on Steam and PS Plus, the trophy list for the game appeared on Exophase. The list of trophies doesn't seem all that difficult to achieve, but each achievement is certainly asking players to think about feline intuition.

Notable achievements require you to jump 100 times, sleep for an hour, and meow 100 times. You'll also be expected to scratch away during every chapter, and to nuzzle up to five robots. If you've a cat at home, all of these actions will be very familiar to you and your feline friend. Now, they're going to be even more familiar as Stray asks you to get in tune with what a cat would really do in this situation.

I mean, when faced with danger, wouldn't you rather retreat and nap first? Or go seek a nuzzle or two from a robot while you recover? Maybe not, but your cat might, and if you want to go Platinum in Stray, you're also going to need to.

The names of every achievement are suitably cat-themed too, and will no doubt get a chuckle or two from me whenever they pop up. A personal favourite has to be Al-Cat-Traz, which you achieve after going to jail... A jail which I was yet to find out about, so I can't wait to see what that entails.

More achievements include Cat-a-strophe, Meowlody, and Sneakitty - all of which are little achievements that I can't wait to get. If anything, I am Speed - which requires you to complete the game in less than two hours - is going to be the hardest to achieve. I don't know about you, but I think I'm going to be too caught up exploring Midtown and admiring our kitty protagonist to want to start speed-running Stray, but who knows.

Are you looking forward to Stray? Will you be trying to 100 percent the title, or will you be kicking back and relaxing, just as a cat would?