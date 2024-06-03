Steam's next big puzzle game Riven gets a stunning new trailer ahead of launch

Riven - an exciting new (ish) first-person puzzle game from the creators of Myst - has just got a brand-new gameplay trailer ahead of its launch later this month. It features plenty of bizarre contraptions, walking, and beautiful vistas that some of the smarter gamers out there are sure to eat right up.

You can check out the trailer yourself above! If Riven sounds a tad familiar to you, that's because we've actually already seen it released decades ago! Back in 2022, the developers at Cyan Worlds announced as part of the game's 25th anniversary that a remake was in the works. It's this remake - an immense glow-up for one of PC gaming's more beloved puzzle games - that we're all going to be able to play on June 25.

As for what you can expect aside from a graphical overhaul? Well, the game will have total VR support, allowing those of you out there to put yourself in the shoes of Riven's perpetually perplexed protagonist. The game will also reportedly have a "deeper story", according to the game's Steam listing. So even those who played through the original should expect no surprises in this shiny remake.

It's been a little bit since we've seen a classic puzzle IP return in such a fashion, and it's always great to see beloved games make a return with a modern coat of paint. On a personal aside I'm keen to try out the game and test my degraded wits against these classic puzzles.

The game will be available on Steam and GOG on June 25. Are you planning on checking it out? Let us know below!