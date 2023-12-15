Here are the nominees for the Steam Awards 2023

Valve has announced the nominees for this year's Steam Awards, based on your nominations during the Steam Autumn Sale.

The Steam Winter Sale marks not only a time to vote but a time to shop thousands of deals on games.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Official Trailer

Voting opens with the start of the Steam Winter Sale on December 21, which runs through January 4.

The full list of nominees are below:

Steam Awards 2023 Nominees

Game of the Year Award

EA Sports FC 24

Hogwarts Legacy

Lethal Company

Baldur's Gate 3

Resident Evil 4

VR Game of the Year Award

I Expect You to Die 3

Labyrinthine

EA Sports F1 2023

Gorilla Tag

Ghosts of Tabor

Labor of Love Award

Dota 2

Rust

Apex Legends

Red Dead Redemption 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

Diablo 4

Hogwarts Legacy

Brotato

Dredge

The Outlast Trials

Better With Friends Award

Sunkenland

Party Animals

Sons of the Forest

Lethal Company

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Inward

High on Life

Cocoon

Darkest Dungeon 2

Atomic Heart

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Shadow of Doubt

Contraband Police

Your Only Move is Hustle

Remnant 2

Starfield

Best Game You Suck At Award

Sifu

EA Sports FC 24

Street Fighter 6

Lords of the Fallen

Overwatch 2

Best Soundtrack Award

Pizza Tower

Persona 5 Tactica

Hi-Fi Rush

The Last of Us Part 2

Chants of Sennaar

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Love Is All Around

Lies of P

Baldur's Gate 3

Resident Evil 4

Sit Back and Relax Award