Here are the nominees for the Steam Awards 2023
Vote during the Winter Sale.
Valve has announced the nominees for this year's Steam Awards, based on your nominations during the Steam Autumn Sale.
The Steam Winter Sale marks not only a time to vote but a time to shop thousands of deals on games.
Voting opens with the start of the Steam Winter Sale on December 21, which runs through January 4.
The full list of nominees are below:
Steam Awards 2023 Nominees
Game of the Year Award
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lethal Company
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Resident Evil 4
VR Game of the Year Award
- I Expect You to Die 3
- Labyrinthine
- EA Sports F1 2023
- Gorilla Tag
- Ghosts of Tabor
Labor of Love Award
- Dota 2
- Rust
- Apex Legends
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Deep Rock Galactic
Best Game on Steam Deck Award
- Diablo 4
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Brotato
- Dredge
- The Outlast Trials
Better With Friends Award
- Sunkenland
- Party Animals
- Sons of the Forest
- Lethal Company
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Outstanding Visual Style Award
- Inward
- High on Life
- Cocoon
- Darkest Dungeon 2
- Atomic Heart
Most Innovative Gameplay Award
- Shadow of Doubt
- Contraband Police
- Your Only Move is Hustle
- Remnant 2
- Starfield
Best Game You Suck At Award
- Sifu
- EA Sports FC 24
- Street Fighter 6
- Lords of the Fallen
- Overwatch 2
Best Soundtrack Award
- Pizza Tower
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Chants of Sennaar
Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Love Is All Around
- Lies of P
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Resident Evil 4
Sit Back and Relax Award
- Dave the Diver
- Train Sim World 4
- Potion Craft
- Cities Skylines 2
- Coral Island