If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
YOU CAN VOTE SOON

Here are the nominees for the Steam Awards 2023

Vote during the Winter Sale.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Valve has announced the nominees for this year's Steam Awards, based on your nominations during the Steam Autumn Sale.

The Steam Winter Sale marks not only a time to vote but a time to shop thousands of deals on games.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Official Trailer

Voting opens with the start of the Steam Winter Sale on December 21, which runs through January 4.

The full list of nominees are below:

Steam Awards 2023 Nominees

Game of the Year Award

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Lethal Company
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Resident Evil 4

VR Game of the Year Award

  • I Expect You to Die 3
  • Labyrinthine
  • EA Sports F1 2023
  • Gorilla Tag
  • Ghosts of Tabor

Labor of Love Award

  • Dota 2
  • Rust
  • Apex Legends
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Deep Rock Galactic

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

  • Diablo 4
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Brotato
  • Dredge
  • The Outlast Trials

Better With Friends Award

  • Sunkenland
  • Party Animals
  • Sons of the Forest
  • Lethal Company
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Outstanding Visual Style Award

  • Inward
  • High on Life
  • Cocoon
  • Darkest Dungeon 2
  • Atomic Heart

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

  • Shadow of Doubt
  • Contraband Police
  • Your Only Move is Hustle
  • Remnant 2
  • Starfield

Best Game You Suck At Award

  • Sifu
  • EA Sports FC 24
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Overwatch 2

Best Soundtrack Award

  • Pizza Tower
  • Persona 5 Tactica
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Chants of Sennaar

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Love Is All Around
  • Lies of P
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Resident Evil 4

Sit Back and Relax Award

  • Dave the Diver
  • Train Sim World 4
  • Potion Craft
  • Cities Skylines 2
  • Coral Island

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
Mac PC Steam The Steam Awards Valve
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments