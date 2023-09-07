No Xbox or PC? There's still ways to play Starfield

If you're desperate to play Starfield, but you don't have a PC or Xbox, there's still a couple of ways you can play.

Now, it should be noted that in order to play Starfield without an Xbox or a PC, you will need a couple of things first. Last year, Xbox announced that it would be bringing Game Pass to Samsung TVs, adding a whole other place where you can play games available on the service. At the time this was only possible if you owned a Samsung smart TV that was released within 2022, but it has since been expanded to include any TV that was released in 2021 as well. Next, you'll just need any controller that is compatible with a Samsung smart TV, which unsurprisingly includes any Xbox controller, but the full list shows that you can even use a PlayStation DualSense or DualShock 4 controller.

Lastly, all you need is an Xbox Game Pass subscription, as well as the app downloaded to your TV. You'll also probably need a strong internet connection, as playing anything on Game Pass through your TV this way is through Xbox's cloud gaming feature. But hey, if you do have the internet speed for it, and you already own a recently released Samsung smart TV, it's a pretty cheap way to play what is easily one of the biggest games of the year.

Alternatively, you can also use the same cloud gaming feature on your phone. For this method all you need to do is head to the Xbox cloud gaming page, and as long as you have a Game Pass subscription, you'll be able to use the feature. Starfield doesn't currently have touch controls, though, so you'll again need to use a compatible controller.

Of course, you might be unsure as to whether Starfield is even worth playing in the first place. Our review certainly seems to suggest so, as even if Starfield does have some issues, it did still land with a 4/5.