Like many Bethesda games before it, Starfield has an infinite money glitch

Your Starfield wallet looking a bit empty? You'll probably want to make use of this infinite money glitch, then.

Bethesda and glitches are pretty synonymous with one another, so it's not exactly a surprise to hear that its latest RPG has some. In particular, many Bethesda games have featured some kind of glitch that lets you earn as much money as you want without much effort at all, and as demonstrated by YouTuber vNivara, Starfield is no different (thanks, GamesRadar). You can check out vNivara's video below on the glitch, but it should be noted you'll have to be a little tricky to get it.

First of all, you'll need a Power Boost Pack, so that you can fly in the air for the relevant amount of time. On top of that, make sure you have the Boost Pack Training skill at rank 2, which means you use less fuel when using your boost pack. In the video, vNivara says to head to Jemison, specifically the Commercial District. Then, once you've spawned in, you have to head right towards the dam there, and cross it. After that, you'll have to finesse some climbing, eventually leading you to go out of bounds.

Following vNivara's particular movements will eventually bring you back to the main area, but you'll be underneath the environment, where you can see the vendors chests where their credits are stored. The first chest vNivara only has 1500 credits, but there's another one that will net you 72,000 credits, which'll certainly help pay the bills.

As mentioned, this is an infinite money glitch, and according to commenters all you need to do is wait 48 hours of in-game time to pass before the chests reset. The only caveat is that you do have to return to the main area and do all of that navigating once again.

Alternatively, if you're playing on PC, you could just use console commands to get as many credits as you want - and wouldn't you know it, we have a guide that tells you how to use Starfield's console commands.