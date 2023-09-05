The Adoring Fan is back. Love him or loathe him, he’s somehow made his way into Starfield to follow you needlessly and inflate your ego to unimaginable levels. This yellow-haired bloke is, honestly, a bit of a nuisance at times, but he means well and can actually be rather useful in Starfield.

When he isn’t worshiping the ground you walk on, or watching wholesome cat videos (his words, not mine), he does have some skills that we can actually put to good use while exploring space. Without further ado, here’s where to find the Adoring Fan in Starfield, and whether or not you should recruit him.

Starfield Hero Worshipped: Where to find the Adoring Fan

If you’re hoping to run into the Adoring Fan in Starfield and invite him to join your crew, you’ll want to select the ‘Hero Worshipped’ trait when creating your character.

There’s plenty of other, more useful traits to use from, such as Kid Stuff (which gives you very generous parents to visit), but the Adoring Fan is… well… the Adoring Fan. Who doesn’t want an incessant, somewhat creepy hype man to follow them through outer space?

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

After selecting the trait and making your way to the city of New Atlantis, the Adoring Fan should eagerly run up to you shouting, “by Vectera!” over and over as you leave the Spaceport. Sometimes, however, he’ll run up to you at a different point during your time in New Atlantis, so don’t worry if he doesn’t appear right away.

When the Adoring Fan approaches, you’ll be forced into conversation with him, and will be able to assign him as crew on your ship or reject him. We’re not 100% certain what happens when you reject him, but we imagine he isn’t happy about it, and you’ll lose your Hero Worshipped trait.

The Adoring Fan has skills in Scavenging, Concealing, and Weight Lifting, meaning he’s pretty good for carrying any excess items that you don’t want on your person. He also will help you reap extra resources with his Scavenging skill to hand.

Explore all dialogue options with the Adoring Fan before you attack or anything like that; they're good fun! | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

As for the interactions you can have with him once he is crew, you’ll be able to ask him to significantly increase how eager he is as your fan, make him pay to be in your company, or you can ask him to tone it down. Persuading him to tone his obsession with you down, however, isn’t received well, and he will leave your crew.

If you ultimately decide you’ve had enough of him sooner or later, you can also attack him. Got some unfinished Oblivion beef to squash? Now’s a better time than ever to deal with it, though it’s a real shame I can’t eject him from my ship mid grav-jump.