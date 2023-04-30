Add "major game breaking bug" to the list of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's issues

A slightly important public service announcement for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players: there's a big game breaking bug, though you also need to be aware of spoilers.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has had a bit of a rough launch, with notably bad performance issues on the PC version of the game (which Respawn has promised its working on), as well as console players facing some issues with performance mode on console. Now, as shared by Reddit user Weird_Cantaloupe2757 (quite the name), it appears that there's a "major game breaking bug," that players should be aware of (thanks, Eurogamer). We do need to put a spoiler warning in place though, as it's basically impossible to properly warn you without spoilers - though it should be noted there are no major story spoilers, this is more of a "if you really want to know nothing" type deal.

According to the post, on Koboh, "after you complete the chamber of duality and ride the elevator out (after helping the droid), make sure you meditate at a meditation site." The post goes on to explain that, "if you die, it sends you back into the chamber, with no way to exit - fast travel is disabled at that meditation point, and the elevator will not open again! The only fix at that point is to start the game over." Not an ideal situation to be in, in all honesty.

It should be noted that the poster was playing the game on PS5, though other users did share that the same thing has happened to them on Xbox Series X, meaning that wherever you play if you run into this bug you might have to restart the game entirely.

Respawn haven't commented on this particular issue at the time of writing, so no word on when we can expect a fix. Hopefully soon, though, as it will certainly cause a lot of players to quit the game entirely.