Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has fast travel, and will let you ride around on various creatures

It sounds like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will make traversal a bit quicker, as it has fast travel and rideable creatures.

The first game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, only let you hop back and forth between planets, but according to Play Magazine (via GamesRadar), its sequel Survivor will let you hop around the place a bit more. Stig Asmussen, the game's director, confirmed the sequel would have fast travel, as well as mounts, saying, "We will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A.

"The fast-travel is point to point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between." The unsaid thing there, though, is that Survivor will probably have bigger areas to explore compared to the first game. After all, why would fast travel and rideable creatures be necessary if there wasn't more exploring to be done?

It'll take us a bit longer to find out just how big it is though, as last week Respawn announced that Survivor is being delayed by six weeks, pushing it out of March and into April. Respawn explained that it wanted to "hit the Respawn quality bar," so made the decision to delay to "provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve."

We haven't actually seen that much of the game since its announcement, with the first bit of gameplay having been shown off at The Game Awards in December. It really wasn't that much, but obviously it's looking pretty similar to the first game. There's only so much you can do with lightsabers, after all. Though according to Asmussen in an interview with Game Informer, there are five stances that Cal can use, some of which will be more effective against certain enemies than others.