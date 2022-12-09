Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is officially out March, 2023, and Cal has a gun now

Cal Kestis is back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which was revealed to be releasing March 17, 2023 at The Game Awards.

We might have already known when the game was coming out thanks to one of those pesky leaks, but now we know the date officially. The trailer gave us another look at our slightly older, slightly hairier, and slightly more rugged Cal, who has a gun now, potentially taking the Souls-inspired combat more into the realm of Bloodborne than it was before. It also gave us our first taste of gameplay, which looks like more of the same, though that's hardly anything to complain about if you like it when lightsabres do the thing.

You'll also be able to pull off some pretty impressive looking moves with allies, duel wield once again, and this time it looks like you'll be able to pick up a sabre that resembles Kylo Ren's, if that takes your fancy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was revealed earlier this year, again after a few leaks and cheeky reports on its existence before an official confirmation, and promises to pick up where things left off five years after the first title, Fallen Order. The game has mostly proven to be a bit mysterious so far, with the teaser trailer not giving us too much, but with a release date that's almost right around the corner, it won't be long until we get to find out more.