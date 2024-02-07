Good news, Spy x Family fans, Code: White finally has a US release date

Following its release in Japan last year, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll have confirmed a US release date for Spy x Family Code: White.

If you've been eagerly awaiting news of a western release date for Spy x Family Code: White, you'll be happy to hear that the film will come to US cinemas April 19, screening both the Japanese dub with English subtitles, and the English dub. Unfortunately for those of us over here in the UK and Europe, a release date hasn't been confirmed just yet, so you'll have to keep your eyes peeled for any news in that direction. The film was released in Japan last December 22, and features an original story separate from the main events of the manga and anime (meaning even if you miss it, it's not canon, so don't worry about it too much).

Crunchyroll's synopsis for the film reads, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

Going off of that, it essentially sounds like the usual kind of hijinks the Forger family gets into, just on the big screen this time. Creator of the manga Tatsuya Endo returned to help supervise the film, as well as some original character designers, and WIT Studio and Cloverworks once again collaborated to animate it. The film seemed to do quite well in Japan, earning around $8.61 million in its first three days, having now hit about $38.35 million. Spy x Family, with its seemingly infinite amount of popularity, also made an appearance in Street Fighter 6, weirdly enough.