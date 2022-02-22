Sony finally shows off its next-generation VR headset, PlayStation VR2

Sony has formally announced and shown off the new design of its next-generation VR headset, PlayStation VR2.

The company said its goal was to create a headset that was not only attractive, but it also paid close attention to the ergonomics and conducted "extensive testing" to ensure a comfortable feel no matter the size of your head.

It also said the design team focused on balancing the headset weight and added a simple headband that can be adjusted. Other features include an adjustable scope that places the scope area closer or further away from the face, and the placement of the stereo headphone jack remains the same as the original PlayStation VR headset.

For the PS VR2 headset, users can expect a lens adjustment dial, slight weight reduction, a new built-in motor for headset feedback, and a slimmer design.

Additionally, it features a new vent design, 4K HDR support, graphical rendering, enhanced tracking such as inside-out camera tracking, the PS VR2 Sense controller, and a single cord setup.

A launch date was not provided, but dev kits are already in the hands of game creators.

Development of the headset was announced last year, Sony said it will share more information on PS VR2 in the future.