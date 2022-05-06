Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film is now the top-grossing video game adaptation of all time

SEGA has announced Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has surpassed $331.64 million at the box office worldwide, surpassing the $319.71 million record set by the previous film.

This makes it the top-grossing video game-based film ever in the US, where it has so far topped $162.74 million, surpassing the first film's $148.97 million.

It also recorded $168.9 million internationally, and has yet to release in Japan where it will arrive in theaters on August 19.

The film opened in 4,234 theaters on April 8 in the US and sequentially from March 31 outside the US. The film was a big hit in its first three days in the US, grossing $72.1 million and surpassed the previous film's record of $58.01 million for the first three days in the US. The film also been a smash hit around the world, debuted at number one in 47 markets, including the UK, France, Australia, and other countries, as well as strong sales in Mexico and Brazil.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars Ben Schwartz reprising his role as the voice of Sonic, alongside James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey.

The film takes place eight months after the previous one, and follows Sonic and Tails who team up to find the Master Emerald before Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles do, while also contending with the military organization Guardian Units of Nations (G.U.N.).