If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Su Grah Dun!

Skyrim Anniversary Edition rated for Switch in Taiwan

The rating popped up earlier this week.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Looks like Switch users may finally get their hands on Skyrim Anniversary Edition if a listing from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee is any indication.

The listing was found by Switch Brasil and it definintly lists the game for Switch.

Released for all platforms back in November, save for Switch, this entry in the series is the most comprehensive as it comes with the main game and all of its expansions plus 500 Creation Club mods along with new quests.

The extra content also includes four Creations such as fishing, Survival Mode, the Saints and Seducers creation, and the ability to acquire more goods from Skyrim’s Khajiit Caravans.

Considering Skyrim has been released numerous times over the course of its life in various forms and on various platforms, a Switch release wouldn't be a surprise. It's only surprising that the Anniversary Edition hasn't been released already.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch