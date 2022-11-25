Save 10% on 12 months of Game Pass Ultimate this Black Friday

Need to renew your Game Pass subscription? If so, we've got you covered this Black Friday.

You can currently get 10 per cent off 12 months worth of Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate, when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY on the VG247 eShop. This multipack offer features four 3-month subscription codes that you can either stack on top of each other if you have an existing subscription, or if you decide to take a break from Game Pass, you can activate what you need and use another at a later date.

The offer is available to both UK and US shoppers. After you click the link to the store, you simply need to select your country and language when the pop up box appears and click 'select' instead of the close button.

UK

US

There's plenty of good reasons why Xbox and PC players should subscribe to Game Pass. For starters, it lets you access hundreds of games, including Xbox Game Studios titles on day one launch. New games are added each month, too. And if you purchase either the Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership, you'll also get access to the EA Play game service at no extra cost, plus there's Xbox Live Gold features like Games with Gold, discounts and deals on the Xbox store, and console multiplayer so you can play online with friends.

If you play on both Xbox and PC, Game Pass Ultimate is probably the better option for you as it lets you access all the above on both platforms. It also offers exclusive in-game perks and offers with partners like Discord, and you can play games on your mobile or tablet through cloud streaming.

The VG247 eShop has lots more to offer than just Game Pass memberships. You can find codes for a wide range of digital gaming content, including digital Xbox games, Nintendo eShop credit and digital Switch games, and more. The 10 per cent off BLACKFRIDAY promo code can also be redeemed on any other product on the store so you can save extra this Black Friday.