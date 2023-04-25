Roblox-branded keyboard, mouse, and headset coming from Razer

Razer and Roblox have teamed up for a new peripheral line that launches on April 28.

The peripherals were first rumored to be in the works last summer, and now the two firms have confirmed the partnership.

Razer and Roblox have teamed up to bring you a branded line of gaming peripherals.

Three Roblox-themed gaming peripherals will be available: an Orochi 2 wireless mouse, the BlackWidow V3 keyboard, and the Barracuda X wireless headset.

Each peripheral will come with codes for exclusive in-game items. The headset includes the Razer Cyberpack, the keyboard comes with a pair of Razer Cyber Wings, and the mouse features a code for the Razer Cyber Helmet.

The Razer Orochi V2 – Roblox Edition mouse will run you $89.99, the Razer Barracuda X – Roblox Edition headset will set you back $129.99, and the Razer BlackWidow V3 – Roblox Edition keyboard will cost $179.99.

You will be able to purchase the items through the official Razer website or online retailers such as Amazon.

