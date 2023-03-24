Resident Evil 4 Remake's Mercenaries mode will release in April

Today is the day many of us have been waiting for, with Resident Evil 4 Remake now being out in the wilderness and available to play! Capcom has shared a shiny new launch trailer with fans, which also details when we can expect RE4’s Mercenaries mode to become available.

Catch the Resident Evil launch trailer right here.

For those not familiar with Mercenaries, it’s a game mode that’s often present in Resident Evil titles, which has you facing off against a horde. The goal? To kill as many gruesome enemies as possible before they kill you, or before the timer runs out.

Dropped during Resident Evil 4 Remake’s launch trailer, players can expect to be able to jump in to the beloved Mercenaries' mode on April 7. As has been the case in the past, you will most likely need to have completed the game at least once to then unlock the mode.

When you play Mercenaries, your efforts will be rewarded with a rank that depends on how you perform. You’ll also have an array of characters to play as with varying loadouts, and each stage of Mercenaries typically takes on a different setting with different enemies. It’s good, mindless fun for when you’re done with Leon and Ashley’s adventure.

It’s just a shame we have to wait! Alas, April 7 isn’t all that far away. Will you be trying out Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries mode when it arrives?