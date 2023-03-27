Resident Evil 4 Remake datamine points towards Separate Ways DLC

Some datamines for Resident Evil 4 Remake seem to suggest that Separate Ways DLC might be on the way, as well as showing off who's playable in the upcoming Mercenaries mode.

Resident Evil 4 Remake released last week, and already people are datamining the game to find out what's coming next. As spotted by Eurogamer, and shared on Twitter by Resident Evil Central, dataminer Gosetsu found a folder titled "_anotherorder," as well as files related to the recent Chainsaw demo and the upcoming Mercenaries mode. For context, in Japan the Separate Ways extra game mode was known as Another Order. Some light spoilers for what the mode focuses on below.

In Separate Ways, you played as Ada Wong, who does appear in the base game, but the extra mode made her playable for the first time. This mode fleshed out the parts we didn't see of Ada's story, and was originally an addition for the PS2 release of the game. Obviously this mode wasn't included in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and it wasn't clear if it would make an appearance or not, but this datamine certainly seems to suggest as such.

The Separate Ways mode isn't the only thing that's been datamined, as it looks like the playable characters in the Mercenaries mode have been found too (again, light spoilers for that if you really don't want to know).

As shared on ResetEra, it looks like Ada Wong, Albert Wesker, Leon, Luis Serra, Jack Krauser, and Hunk will all be playable. Luis is a new addition for the mode, which arrives next week, and it also looks like there will be multiple costumes for some of the characters.

The remake has been doing quite well for itself, as upon its release it hit a franchise record for concurrent users, on top of being one of the top-selling games on Steam in the US at the moment.