Game Pass is losing Xbox console exclusive Quantum Break this month

Remedy Entertainment's Quantum Break has been listed as one of the games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.

As spotted by Eurogamer, Quantum Break, the video game and television show hybrid, appears to be leaving Game Pass some time in April according to the Game Pass app (I checked the app myself and it's still currently listed as leaving at the time of writing). Games come and go from the service every month, though this one is slightly more notable as it is an Xbox console exclusive. It is a third party title, but you'd think that Xbox might want to keep its exclusive titles on the service at the very least.

Quantum Break isn't the only game leaving this month. Other titles include The Rift Breaker, Panzer Corps 2, The Long Dark, Life is Strange True Colors, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, Moonglow Bay, and Rainbow Six Extraction, all of which will be departing on April 16.

At the time of its release, Quantum Break received pretty mixed reviews, with some critics impressed by the graphics and gameplay, but a frequent criticism was that the game didn't come together as a complete package very well. It starred actors like Shawn Ashmore, known for his live-action portrayal of Iceman in the X-Men film series, and others like Aiden Gillan, Dominic Monaghan, and the late Lance Reddick.

The full list of titles coming to Game Pass for the first half of April hasn't been revealed yet, though Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to come to the service when it makes its Xbox debut on April 12. Alongside the game coming to Xbox, it's going to receive a big update across all platforms that adds a new game mode, quality of life improvements, extended story cutscenes, and new locations to visit.