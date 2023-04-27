Time-bending action is back: Quantum Break returns to Steam and Xbox Game Pass

Quantum Break has returned to Steam and Xbox Game Pass after being pulled from the services earlier this month.

The game was pulled from both services in early April due to expiring licenses. Microsoft has apparently resolved the licensing issue, and the Xbox console exclusive is again for sale.

Quantum Break is a time-amplified suspenseful title that is part game, part live action show.

Announced in 2013 for a 2015 release, the action-adventure third-person shooter was at one time set to be a sequel to Alan Wake, but the premise was switched to time travel.

Quantum Break released in 2016, and stars Jack Joyce, who has acquired time-manipulation powers after an experiment with a time-machine backfired.

The game features episodes of an integrated live-action TV show featuring the actors of the characters who interact with the player's choices, displaying the results of decisions made by the player.

The game portion was developed and produced by Remedy, and the TV portions were directed by Ben Ketai and produced by Lifeboat Productions .