If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PS5 has sold over two million units in the UK

This makes PS5 the fourth fastest console to reach the figure.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Sony's PS5 has generated £919 million in the UK, with 2 million units sold since it was made available in 2020.

The figure makes it the fourth console in the region to make it to that figure. The first on the list is Wii, followed by PS2 and PS4, respectively, with PS5 and PS3 coming in even at 98 weeks (thanks, GI.biz).

God of War Ragnarok - Next Gen Immersion Trailer

Yet, PS5 is number one when it comes to money, even though its sales performance has been marred by stock shortages. Compared to PS5, Wii generated £358 million at two million unit sales, PS4 £700 million, and Xbox One generated £726 million with 2 million unit sales.

According to Gfk, if the console hadn't faced stock shortages, it would have "easily outpaced PS3" to the 2 million unit mark.

When it comes to Sony's biggest rival, Xbox, it took Microsoft's Xbox One 104 weeks to sell 2 million units, and Xbox 360 hit 2 million units after 110 weeks, despite the latter having the largest install base in the UK for a Microsoft console with around 9 million.

PS5 sales will likely soar shortly, as stock is finally increasing and God of War: Ragnarok releases on November 9, so that should help move consoles.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch