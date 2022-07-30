Prime Gaming August offerings include StarCraft: Remastered, Recompile, ScourgeBringer, more

Amazon is handing out six free tites this month through Prime Gaming.

You can claim all six titles starting August 1.

The free games for August are StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringer, and Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises.

This month, Prime members can also claim new in-game content for Pokemon Go, Fall Guys, Roblox, League of Legends, Two Point Hospital, and more.

Over the past two years, the number of Amazon Prime members using Prime Gaming worldwide has grown by more than 120%, and last year more than 80 million free games were claimed. Free games and in-game content offers claimed worldwide by members increased by more than 330% over the past three years.

Last year, Prime Gaming had more than 420 million offers claimed by Prime members, which consisted of over 100 free games and over 675 in-game content offers worth thousands of dollars in MSRP value.

In 2022, Amazon has already offered more than 75 game including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need for Speed Heat, Dead Space 2, Madden 22, Stellaris, Total War: Warhammer, World War Z: Aftermath and others.