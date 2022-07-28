Calico and Saints Row 2 are just two titles coming to Xbox Games with Gold in August

Microsoft has announced the August Xbox Games with Gold lineup.

The games for August are Calico, ScourgeBringer, Saints Row 2, and Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine.

All four games are available to Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no charge.

Available August 1-31 is Peachy Keen Games' Calico, a sim game where it's up to you to rebuild the town’s cat cafe. Create your character, decorate the place for cats and humans, and fill it with cute kitties. You can also use magic potions and even ride a giant cat to work. What's not to love?

Roguelite platformer ScourgeBringer arrives on the service August 16 and will remain available until September 15. The game has you playing as a deadly warrior named Kyhra, who slashes their way through the post-apocalyptic world attacking enemies and bosses that guard the secrets of the Scourge. In this ever-changing dungeon, you will find mysteries and mementos of past explorers that can help you move forward and, perhaps, redeem humanity.

Saints Row 2, which needs no introduction, will be available August 1-15. In it, you awake from a five-year coma to find the 3rd Street Saints disbanded. With their territory taken over by syndicates with corrupt corporation backing, you will need to rebuild the Saints and take back your territory.

August 16 will find Saints Row 2 replaced by heist game Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine, which will remain available until August 31. The game has you assembling a team from one of eight highly-skilled thieves, each with a unique skill set. These include the Pickpocket, the Locksmith, the Cleaner, and more. You can play solo or with three others through stages with stories told from different perspectives.

You still have time to download and play July offerings Beasts of Maravilla Island and the rather awesome Torchlight. There's also Relicta, which will remain available until August 15.