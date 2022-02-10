Portal and Portal 2 are coming to Switch in one collection

Coming to Switch later this year is Portal: Companion Collection which features Portal and Portal 2 from Valve.

Originally released as part of The Orange Box, Portal was heralded as a ground-breaking puzzle platforming game that changed the way players could approach, manipulate, and surmise the possibilities in a given environment.

Throughout Portal, which is played from a first-person perspective, players must solve physical puzzles and challenges by opening portals and maneuvering objects, and themselves, through space. The game also features a humorous narrative as players adventure and puzzle their way through the Aperture Science Laboratories.

Portal 2 also challenges players to use wits over weaponry, and they once again face off against an inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Players meet various characters as they make their way through new areas of the laboratories and and will try to solve a wider variety of portal puzzles. Portal 2 also includes a cooperative game mode with local, split-screen, and online multiplayer.

Portal: Companion Collection will be available worldwide for Switch later this year through the Nintendo eShop for $19.99, or your regional equivalent.