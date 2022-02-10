If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
STILL ALIVE

Portal and Portal 2 are coming to Switch in one collection

Together the titles have earned over 100 industry awards and sold over 35 million units worldwide.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Coming to Switch later this year is Portal: Companion Collection which features Portal and Portal 2 from Valve.

Originally released as part of The Orange Box, Portal was heralded as a ground-breaking puzzle platforming game that changed the way players could approach, manipulate, and surmise the possibilities in a given environment.

Watch on YouTube

Throughout Portal, which is played from a first-person perspective, players must solve physical puzzles and challenges by opening portals and maneuvering objects, and themselves, through space. The game also features a humorous narrative as players adventure and puzzle their way through the Aperture Science Laboratories.

Portal 2 also challenges players to use wits over weaponry, and they once again face off against an inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Players meet various characters as they make their way through new areas of the laboratories and and will try to solve a wider variety of portal puzzles. Portal 2 also includes a cooperative game mode with local, split-screen, and online multiplayer.

Portal: Companion Collection will be available worldwide for Switch later this year through the Nintendo eShop for $19.99, or your regional equivalent.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch