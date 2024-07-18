Splitgate 2 arrives in 2025, so you can look forward to attending another fun wedding between Halo and Portal

Hello. Remember Splitgate? Well, its sequel, Splitgate 2, has just been revealed and is set to arrive in 2025.

If you missed the boat on the original, it was a pretty big thing for a hot minute a few years ago, thanks to being a fun shooter with gameplay that pretty much answered any questions you might have had about what would happen if a Halo game and a Portal game loved each other very much, went into a bedroom, and, er, cuddled a bit.

As detailed in a fresh PlayStation blog, Splitgate 2 is set to arrive in 2025, and will build on the original thanks to a beefier budget and a larger roster of developers.

"We launched the original Splitgate with 20 people, none of whom had ever made a game," 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx writes, "Thanks to passionate players, the early success of Splitgate led us to investments that have enabled us to grow our team. I’m proud to work alongside seasoned industry veterans from Riot, Ubisoft, and many other developers responsible for some of my favorite games. 1047 Games is no longer a handful of college grads hoping the servers don’t crash again. We’re a team of seasoned gaming veterans making a AAA shooter that we hope will surprise, amaze, and excite you."

This new Splitgate definitely sounds like it'll follow the original's mutiplayer shooter blueprint, but Proulx stresses that it's still plenty fresh, having been built "from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, with completely new character models, new maps, new weapons, and even new portal walls and portals".

While being without a single player campaign, 1047 Games has also hired a writer to build out the Splitgate universe, with their work going into digital Splitgate 2 lore comics you can read via the game's website and a Splitgate companion app that releases today.

1047 Games has also seemingly teased that we'll get more details about the game's faction-based multiplayer soon.

Splitgate 2 will release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC in 2025, let us know if you're hyped up for it below!