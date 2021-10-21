Pokemon Legends: Arceus video shows off Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark

Additional Hisuian forms of Pokemon have been revealed in a new video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The Pokemon with new appearances are fox-like creature Zorua and its evolved form, Zoroark. These Pokemon are Dark-types, but it's unknown at present whether they will remain that way in Legends, but it appears that way.

This video for the game was teased earlier this week by The Pokemon Company, and it showed blurred footage. This footage has been "restored," and now shows off the Pokemon it was hiding.

Zorua and Zoroark won't be the only Pokemon with new forms. As previously reported, you can also expect Hisuian forms of Braviary and Growlithe. There will also be new evolutions added to the game for Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Kleavor.

Wyrdeer is an evolution of Stantler, Basculegion is an evolution of Basculin, and Kleavor is a new evolution for Scyther.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases for Nintendo Switch on January 28.