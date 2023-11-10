If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
POKEMON ADVENTURES

Pokemon Horizons: The Series will launch exclusively on BBC in the UK this December

Through iPlayer and on CBBC.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Pokemon animated show Pokemon Horizons: The Series will launch in the UK exclusively on BBC iPlayer and CBBC this December.

Featuring a never-before-seen storyline, the series is the first new mainline animated Pokemon show released in more than 25 years, following the departure of Ash and Pikachu.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series coming to BBC iPlayer in December.

The new series follows dual protagonists Liko and Roy as they set off on action-packed adventures.

Liko and Roy possess mysterious objects: a pendant and a unique-looking Poke Ball; however, in order to unravel their significance, Liko will need to take a courageous first step. Along the way, the duo team up with the Rising Volt Tacklers, a group of adventurers that explore the world visiting various regions such as Paldea, first introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Along their journeys, they are pursued by the Explorers, who want Liko's pendant.

The show premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan on April 14. At present, 28 episodes have aired, with two left in this season.

An air date for the US hasn't been announced.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series

TV show

Related topics
Pokemon Horizons: The Series The Pokemon Company
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments