Pokemon Horizons: The Series will launch exclusively on BBC in the UK this December

The Pokemon animated show Pokemon Horizons: The Series will launch in the UK exclusively on BBC iPlayer and CBBC this December.

Featuring a never-before-seen storyline, the series is the first new mainline animated Pokemon show released in more than 25 years, following the departure of Ash and Pikachu.

The new series follows dual protagonists Liko and Roy as they set off on action-packed adventures.

Liko and Roy possess mysterious objects: a pendant and a unique-looking Poke Ball; however, in order to unravel their significance, Liko will need to take a courageous first step. Along the way, the duo team up with the Rising Volt Tacklers, a group of adventurers that explore the world visiting various regions such as Paldea, first introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Along their journeys, they are pursued by the Explorers, who want Liko's pendant.

The show premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan on April 14. At present, 28 episodes have aired, with two left in this season.

An air date for the US hasn't been announced.