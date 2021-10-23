Pokemon Go Festival of Lights and Shinx Community Day coming in November

Pokemon Go players have plenty to look forward to in November.

There’s the Festival of Lights and the next Community Day starring the flash-Pokemon Shinx on the calendar.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

November will also usher in a new Breakthrough Encounter and a nice variety of Pokemon will be appearing in raids and during spotlight hours.

November Research Breakthrough encounters will kick off on the first and run through December 1 with Vullaby the star of the show.

New weekly 1 PokeCoin bundles will be available every Monday during November, and each will contain a Remote Raid pass to help you catch one of the larger Pokemon coming that month.

Featured Pokemon in five-star raids include Mythical Darkrai November 5. Darkrai caught during this period will know the attack Sludge Bomb. Then, from November 5-16, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will appear in raids and if caught during this period will know the attack Sacred Sword.

November 17- December 1 will see Cresselia entering the fray. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny version of all these five-star raid Pokemon.

Mega Raids will include the lovely Mega Absol, which will be available until November 5. From November 5-16 there will be opportunities to take down Mega Manectric, and then Mega Lopunny will be available in Mega Raids November 16 - December 1. If you are lucky, you may catch a shiny version of these Mega Pokemon.

Of course, as usual, Wednesdays have Raid Hour from 6-7pm local time. On November 3 the focus will be on Mythical Darkrai, followed by Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion on November 10 and Cresselia on November 17 and 24. Again, it’s possible to catch a shiny version during this time, so be sure to participate.

During the month, every Tuesday’s Pokemon Spotlight Hour will kick off at 6pm local time and run until 7pm. November 2 will see Cacnea appearing more frequently and catching the cactus Pokemon will earn you 2x Catch Candy.

Chinchou will be the spotlight Pokemon on November 9 with 2x transfer Candy, Turtwig will show up more often November 16 with 2x Catch Stardust, Chimchar will earn you 2x Catch XP on November 23, and on November 30 you can earn 2x Catch Candy when Piplup is the spotlight Pokemon.

During November you also have the Festival of Lights to look forward to. It kicks off on November 5 and runs through November 14. Then there’s Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) running from November 1-2, and finally, there’s the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration. This special event will celebrate the launch of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from November 16-21.

And what about the continuation of the Season of Mischief? Well, it will close out with an epic event. From November 26-29, Trainers who completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will be able to unlock a Special Research story where Trainers will have an opportunity to learn more about Hoopa.

Niantic said to stay tuned for more details on these particular events in the weeks to come.

Community Day in November will feature the adorable kitty Pokemon, Shinx.

On Sunday, November 21 from 11am-5pm local time, Shinx will be appearing more often in the wild. And there will be shiny versions running around as well, so be sure to catch as many as you can for a chance to add one to your Pokedex.

Evolving Shinx into Luxio during the event or up to two hours afterward will earn you a Luxray that knows the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs. This Charged Attack makes its Pokemon Go debut during Community Day and allows Luxray to lower the Defense of opposing Pokemon and inflict supereffective damage on Fighting and Poison-types.

In Trainer Battles, this attack will lend 40 Power and is guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokemon’s Defense. In Gyms and raids, it’s 30 Power.

During this time, a Community Day Special Research Story called Flash, Spark, and Gleam will be available. You can acquire the Research by doling out $1 or the equivalent in your local currency.

While in the Shop grabbing your Special Research Story, be sure to check out the special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins. Inside of it, you will find 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

There will also be 30 Ultra Balls available in the Shop at no cost. Be sure to pick them up during the event.

And finally, bonuses during Community Day will be as follows:

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

In celebration of this last Community Day event of the year before the annual big December Community Day event, two additional bonuses will be available during November Community Day: 3× Transfer Candy, and 4× chance of earning Candy XL when transferring Pokemon.

That’s all for now. When Niantic provides more information on the upcoming events, we will be sure to let you know.