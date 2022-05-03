Another month is upon us, which means over in the land of Pokemon Go it's time for a new set of Field Research missions and their associated rewards. The constantly-changing nature of these missions means they can sometimes be a little difficult to keep track of - but lucky for you we're here to do it for you with this handy list of all current missions for May 2022.

Research in Pokemon Go comes in two different varieties. Field Research tasks are quests given to trainers at random - and these are where the quests and rewards change regularly - monthly at least, but sometimes more often still. Completing basic Field Research tasks can lead to a Research Breakthrough, which adds a further reward and incentive that also usually changes monthly.

Less difficult to keep track of are the Special Research Missions. These are preset story-based mission threads given by Professor Willow, usually unlocked when the game is updated. Once you have one ofm these, it remains in place until you complete it, and so is less time sensitive than the regular Field Research Missions.

How Pokemon Go Field Research missions & their rewards work

Field Research missions are essentially little mini-quests given to you by the game when you spin Pokestops, and sometimes every now and then at random. Each PokeStop gets one specific field research mission assigned to it each day, and though you can complete a quest more than once per day you'll only ever pick up the same mission from any given PokeStop. The rewards vary, depending on the quest, and are listed below.

You can complete as many or as few field research quests as you'd like, but you'll want to aim to complete at least one mission per day in order to work towards your research breakthrough. Quests range across all aspects of Pokemon Go and in a sense exist to get players to experience all aspects of the game. Field research quests might ask you to battle in a raid, battle in a gym, hatch Pokemon eggs, catch certain Pokemon types or even spin Pokestops - and these are just a few examples.

Sometimes a task will reward you with the items, but other times you'll be rewarded with a rare Pokemon encounter - field research tasks are the only way to encounter and catch Spinda, for instance. These encounters are also really useful since Pokemon encountered in this way can't flee.

The quests and rewards on offer rotate in a monthly manner for the most part, meaning at the end of one month Niantic will retire quests and rewards and replace them with new ones. Here's the current quests & rewards:

Pokemon Go Field Research List: May 2022 rewards and missions

As we previously explained, everything around the field research mission system is on rotation. Every month brings around a different set of events with different goals, and we're going to keep this page up-to-date with whatever the current mission set is. Here's the quests that you'll find in your Field Research list during May 2022 - but remember these quests are given out at random, so which you see is entirely down to chance.

Field research missions have an element of the random to their rewards - so there's a chance that you'll get more basic rewards like Pokeballs, Stardust and other items. Every quest has a Pokemon encounter it has a chance of rewarding you with, however, and this is a list of those missions and encounters:

Pokemon Catching Field Missions

Field Mission Reward Catch 5 Pokemon Misdreavus (shiny chance)

Shuppet (shiny chance)

Duskull (shiny chance) Catch 7 Pokemon Magikarp (shiny chance) Catch 5 different species of Pokemon Exeggcute (shiny chance) Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon Dratini (shiny chance)

Bagon (shiny chance) Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost Vulpix (shiny chance)

Poliwag (shiny chance)

Hippopotas (shiny chance)

Snover (shiny chance) Use 5 Berries to help Catch Pokemon Ledyba (shiny chance)

Spinarak (shiny chance)

Yanma (shiny chance)

Throw Field Missions

Field Mission Reward Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row Spinda (shiny chance) Make 5 Nice Throws Dunsparce (shiny chance) Make 3 Great Throws Snubbull (shiny chance)

Lileep (shiny chance)

Anorith (all shiny chance) Make 3 Great Throws in a row Onix (shiny chance) Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row Gible (shiny chance) Make an Excellent Throw Dratini (shiny chance)

Battle Field Missions

Field Mission Reward Win a Raid Galarian Zigzagoon (shiny chance) Win a level 3 or higher raid Omanyte (shiny chance)

Kabuto (shiny chance) Win 5 Raids Aerodactyl (shiny chance) Battle in the GO Battle League Mudkip (shiny chance)

Management & Evolution Field Missions

Field Mission Reward Evolve a Pokemon Eevee (shiny chance) Power up a Pokemon 3 times Bulbasaur (shiny chance)

Charmander (shiny chance)

Squirtle (shiny chance) Power up a Pokemon 5 times Chikorita (shiny chance)

Cyndaquil (shiny chance)

Totodile (shiny chance) Power up a Pokemon 7 times Treecko (shiny chance)

Torchic (shiny chance)

Mudkip (shiny chance) Earn 5 hearts with your buddy Pikachu (shiny chance) Earn a Candy walking with your buddy Lillipup (shiny chance) Earn 2 Candy walking with your Buddy Bunnelby (shiny chance) Earn 3 Candy walking with your Buddy Stunfisk Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon Carvanha (shiny chance) Send 3 Gifts and add a Sticker to Each Jigglypuff (shiny chance) Trade a Pokemon Karrablast

Shelmet Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms Sudowoodo (shiny chance) Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms Ralts (shiny chance) Trade a Pokemon Machop (shiny chance) Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokemon Hoppip (shiny chance)

Yanma (shiny chance)

Murkrow (shiny chance) Take a Snapshot of a wild Water-type Pokemon Remoraid (shiny chance)

Egg Hatching Field Missions

Field Missions Rewards Hatch an Egg Mantine (shiny chance)

Klink (shiny chance) Hatch 2 Eggs Beldum (shiny chance)

Field Research Breakthroughs & Stamps explained

As you can see in the field mission screen inside Pokemon Go, there are a series of stamps adding up to seven stamps. You can only earn one stamp per day even if you complete multiple missions - so basically, this series of stamps is designed to last a week. When you reach the seventh stamped day you'll unlock a Research Breakthrough, represented on the screen by the big wrapped-up parcel from Professor Willow.

Exactly what will be inside these packages varies from month to month alongside the other research bonuses and rewards including the potential for a Sinnoh or Unova Stone evolution item to drop. In addition to that, every month this 'research breakthrough' features a Pokemon encounter. You also have an unlimited amount of tries to catch them, as Pokemon encountered in this way can't run away. So long as you have patience and Pokeballs, you can keep trying until they're caught.

This is a great place to practice how to make excellent throws and curveball throws in Pokemon Go, too. Pokemon caught this way will also have naturally high stats - the same sort of stats that you might find on Pokemon encountered as part of raid battles. All in all, this is a great way to catch rare Pokemon.

The May 2022 reward is an encounter with Alolan Grimer. As well as the Pokemon encounter, each research breakthrough will net you Stardust, XP, and a random smattering of other items, including a chance at a Sinnoh Stone or Unova Stone evolution item.

Past Research Breakthrough Rewards

For posterity's sake, here are the past field research breakthrough rewards as featured in Pokemon Go - just so you know what you've missed.

2018 Research Breakthrough rewards in Pokemon Go: