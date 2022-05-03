Pokemon Go Field Research quests | May 2022 missions and rewards listStaying on top of Pokemon Go's Field Research missions is a must if you want to be the very best.
Another month is upon us, which means over in the land of Pokemon Go it's time for a new set of Field Research missions and their associated rewards. The constantly-changing nature of these missions means they can sometimes be a little difficult to keep track of - but lucky for you we're here to do it for you with this handy list of all current missions for May 2022.
Research in Pokemon Go comes in two different varieties. Field Research tasks are quests given to trainers at random - and these are where the quests and rewards change regularly - monthly at least, but sometimes more often still. Completing basic Field Research tasks can lead to a Research Breakthrough, which adds a further reward and incentive that also usually changes monthly.
Less difficult to keep track of are the Special Research Missions. These are preset story-based mission threads given by Professor Willow, usually unlocked when the game is updated. Once you have one ofm these, it remains in place until you complete it, and so is less time sensitive than the regular Field Research Missions.
How Pokemon Go Field Research missions & their rewards work
Field Research missions are essentially little mini-quests given to you by the game when you spin Pokestops, and sometimes every now and then at random. Each PokeStop gets one specific field research mission assigned to it each day, and though you can complete a quest more than once per day you'll only ever pick up the same mission from any given PokeStop. The rewards vary, depending on the quest, and are listed below.
You can complete as many or as few field research quests as you'd like, but you'll want to aim to complete at least one mission per day in order to work towards your research breakthrough. Quests range across all aspects of Pokemon Go and in a sense exist to get players to experience all aspects of the game. Field research quests might ask you to battle in a raid, battle in a gym, hatch Pokemon eggs, catch certain Pokemon types or even spin Pokestops - and these are just a few examples.
Sometimes a task will reward you with the items, but other times you'll be rewarded with a rare Pokemon encounter - field research tasks are the only way to encounter and catch Spinda, for instance. These encounters are also really useful since Pokemon encountered in this way can't flee.
The quests and rewards on offer rotate in a monthly manner for the most part, meaning at the end of one month Niantic will retire quests and rewards and replace them with new ones. Here's the current quests & rewards:
Pokemon Go Field Research List: May 2022 rewards and missions
As we previously explained, everything around the field research mission system is on rotation. Every month brings around a different set of events with different goals, and we're going to keep this page up-to-date with whatever the current mission set is. Here's the quests that you'll find in your Field Research list during May 2022 - but remember these quests are given out at random, so which you see is entirely down to chance.
Field research missions have an element of the random to their rewards - so there's a chance that you'll get more basic rewards like Pokeballs, Stardust and other items. Every quest has a Pokemon encounter it has a chance of rewarding you with, however, and this is a list of those missions and encounters:
Pokemon Catching Field Missions
|Field Mission
|Reward
|Catch 5 Pokemon
|Misdreavus (shiny chance)
Shuppet (shiny chance)
Duskull (shiny chance)
|Catch 7 Pokemon
|Magikarp (shiny chance)
|Catch 5 different species of Pokemon
|Exeggcute (shiny chance)
|Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon
|Dratini (shiny chance)
Bagon (shiny chance)
|Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost
|Vulpix (shiny chance)
Poliwag (shiny chance)
Hippopotas (shiny chance)
Snover (shiny chance)
|Use 5 Berries to help Catch Pokemon
|Ledyba (shiny chance)
Spinarak (shiny chance)
Yanma (shiny chance)
Throw Field Missions
|Field Mission
|Reward
|Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row
|Spinda (shiny chance)
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|Dunsparce (shiny chance)
|Make 3 Great Throws
|Snubbull (shiny chance)
Lileep (shiny chance)
Anorith (all shiny chance)
|Make 3 Great Throws in a row
|Onix (shiny chance)
|Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row
|Gible (shiny chance)
|Make an Excellent Throw
|Dratini (shiny chance)
Battle Field Missions
|Field Mission
|Reward
|Win a Raid
|Galarian Zigzagoon (shiny chance)
|Win a level 3 or higher raid
|Omanyte (shiny chance)
Kabuto (shiny chance)
|Win 5 Raids
|Aerodactyl (shiny chance)
|Battle in the GO Battle League
|Mudkip (shiny chance)
Management & Evolution Field Missions
|Field Mission
|Reward
|Evolve a Pokemon
|Eevee (shiny chance)
|Power up a Pokemon 3 times
|Bulbasaur (shiny chance)
Charmander (shiny chance)
Squirtle (shiny chance)
|Power up a Pokemon 5 times
|Chikorita (shiny chance)
Cyndaquil (shiny chance)
Totodile (shiny chance)
|Power up a Pokemon 7 times
|Treecko (shiny chance)
Torchic (shiny chance)
Mudkip (shiny chance)
|Earn 5 hearts with your buddy
|Pikachu (shiny chance)
|Earn a Candy walking with your buddy
|Lillipup (shiny chance)
|Earn 2 Candy walking with your Buddy
|Bunnelby (shiny chance)
|Earn 3 Candy walking with your Buddy
|Stunfisk
|Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon
|Carvanha (shiny chance)
|Send 3 Gifts and add a Sticker to Each
|Jigglypuff (shiny chance)
|Trade a Pokemon
|Karrablast
Shelmet
|Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms
|Sudowoodo (shiny chance)
|Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms
|Ralts (shiny chance)
|Trade a Pokemon
|Machop (shiny chance)
|Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokemon
|Hoppip (shiny chance)
Yanma (shiny chance)
Murkrow (shiny chance)
|Take a Snapshot of a wild Water-type Pokemon
|Remoraid (shiny chance)
Egg Hatching Field Missions
|Field Missions
|Rewards
|Hatch an Egg
|Mantine (shiny chance)
Klink (shiny chance)
|Hatch 2 Eggs
|Beldum (shiny chance)
Field Research Breakthroughs & Stamps explained
As you can see in the field mission screen inside Pokemon Go, there are a series of stamps adding up to seven stamps. You can only earn one stamp per day even if you complete multiple missions - so basically, this series of stamps is designed to last a week. When you reach the seventh stamped day you'll unlock a Research Breakthrough, represented on the screen by the big wrapped-up parcel from Professor Willow.
Exactly what will be inside these packages varies from month to month alongside the other research bonuses and rewards including the potential for a Sinnoh or Unova Stone evolution item to drop. In addition to that, every month this 'research breakthrough' features a Pokemon encounter. You also have an unlimited amount of tries to catch them, as Pokemon encountered in this way can't run away. So long as you have patience and Pokeballs, you can keep trying until they're caught.
This is a great place to practice how to make excellent throws and curveball throws in Pokemon Go, too. Pokemon caught this way will also have naturally high stats - the same sort of stats that you might find on Pokemon encountered as part of raid battles. All in all, this is a great way to catch rare Pokemon.
The May 2022 reward is an encounter with Alolan Grimer. As well as the Pokemon encounter, each research breakthrough will net you Stardust, XP, and a random smattering of other items, including a chance at a Sinnoh Stone or Unova Stone evolution item.
Past Research Breakthrough Rewards
For posterity's sake, here are the past field research breakthrough rewards as featured in Pokemon Go - just so you know what you've missed.
2018 Research Breakthrough rewards in Pokemon Go:
- April 2018: Moltres (fire-themed research)
- May 2018: Zapdos (electric-themed research)
- June 2018: Articuno (ice-themed research)
- July 2018: Snorlax (Kanto research)
- August 2018: Raikou (electric-themed research)
- September 2018:Entei (fire-themed research)
- October 2018: Suicune (water-themed research)
- November 2018: Shedinja (bug-themed research)
- December 2018: Best of 2018 (all previous Pokemon)
- January & February 2019: Legendary Birds
- March & April 2019: Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh, Regice, Registeel, Regirock
- May & June 2019: Ho-oh, Lugia, Latias, Latios
- July & August 2019: Kyogre, Groudon, Latias, Latios
- September & October 2019: Flower Crown Eevee
- November & December 2019: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Kyogre, Groudon
- January 2020: Lapras (with Ice Shard & Ice Beam)
- February 2020: Woobat
- March 2020: Ferroseed
- April 2020: Alolan Exeggutor
- May 2020: Shinx
- June 2020: Trapinch
- July 2020: Larvitar
- August 2020: Scraggy
- September 2020: Alolan Raichu
- October 2020: Shedinja
- November 2020: Togetic
- December 2020: Lapras or Unovan Darumaka
- January & February 2021: Chansey
- March 2021: Gible
- April 2021: Frillish
- May 2021: Galarian Ponyta
- June 2021: Clamperl
- July 2021: Rufflet
- August 2021: Chimecho
- September 2021: Ditto
- October 2021: Yamask
- November 2021: Vullaby
- December 2021: Deino
- January 2022: Onix
- February 2022: Espurr
- March 2022: Alolan Vulpix
- April 2022: Alolan Marowak
- May 2022: Alolan Grimer